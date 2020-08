TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- The November general election is around the corner and the advocacy group Kansas Action for Children wants to make sure Kansans are prepared to cast their vote.

For many Kansans, the coronavirus pandemic has shined a light on the need for more resources for children in the state. Kansas Action for Children (KAC) put out a 2020 voter guide that focuses on those issues important for kids. The guide is broken up into three sections: education, health, and family supports. Each section includes facts and statistics specific to Kansas and the United States. It also includes potential actions that could be taken by Kansas lawmakers to make changes for child care and well-being in the state.