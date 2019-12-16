Benefit held for Carl Junction faculty member diagnosed with cancer

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Locals come together in support of a Carl Junction faculty member who has fallen ill.

Sunday, a benefit was held at Carl Junction High School for Aaron Fowler.

He has been diagnosed with cancer, so the community came together to help him and his family during this difficult time.

The Joplin Police Department played a huge role in Sunday’s fundraiser.

The Department partners each year with second graders in the district.

The students collect money during the year as a part of Coins for Canines to benefit JPD K9 dogs.

This year, JPD decided to donate its money to help Fowler, alongside all funds donated during the barbecue and auction held this afternoon.

Officer Adam Brannin of the Joplin Police Department says, “Just being here helping out all the thank you’s we got. [It] just means the world to us, makes us look good helping out. We are here to serve the people.”

About 400 people came out to support the cause.

Brannin adds that if you couldn’t make it out to the event, you can still help the Fowler family.

Carl Junction High School will still collect money to benefit them.