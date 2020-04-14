Barton County wind farm set to go vertical this week

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Four state wind farm is poised to start going vertical this week.

Mike Davis, Barton County Commission, said, “You will see the landscape change a great deal in the next couple of weeks.”

Mike Davis has been following wind farm construction, both as a Barton County Commissioner and a neighbor who will see the project profile daily.

“There was some opposition to this but they’re trying to do the best that they can.”

Shaen Rooney, Liberty Utilities, said, “It’s a big project it can be somewhat disruptive so i think even proponents of the project are going to get worn thin from time to time. we’re trying to be as good a neighbor as we can be.”

Heavy equipment traffic has been up for a couple of weeks as turbine components are delivered.

And crews are underway assembling the central tower portions of the turbines.

“It’s a modular tubular steel tower that comes in in sections ad they stack it up like stacking cans.”

250 workers will be putting together the 69 turbines in Barton County.

“We need that to happen at a pretty quick rate because most of the resources that are being used to construct our North Fork Ridge Project will transition over to our Kings Points Wind Project.”

They hope to complete work in Barton County by August.