Baby Shark Stops Bullet And Saves Child

The NY Daily News says a Baby Shark toy recently saved the life of a child in Madison, Wisconsin. Gunshots rang out in a neighborhood before a bullet hit the stuffed animal. The Baby Shark toy stopped the bullet from hitting a nearby sleeping child. Police released a picture of the toy with a gunshot wound to its right side.

They said, “Officers responded and found approximately 36 shell casings, two damaged vehicles, and damage to buildings. From the evidence collected it is believed that there were two sides shooting at one another.”