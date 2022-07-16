ALBA, Mo. — Jasper County Sheriff’s office is asking for assistance in locating an endangered missing person.



51-year-old Michelle Stone was last seen at her home near Alba.



She is five foot four inches with blonde hair and blue eyes.



Authorities say she was possibly driving a 2007 White Ford Edge, with a license plate reading JE5M3P.



Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 417-358-8177 or 417-359-9100.