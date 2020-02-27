Antique cars may have a new definition in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – It may be difficult to believe, but you may have an antique car sitting in your driveway.

In Kansas, cars more than 35 years old can be classified as an antique. Previously, the car could only register as an antique if it had all original parts. The Kansas House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that changes that.

Under the bill, any car more than 35 years old would be eligible for antique registration, regardless of any updates made to the car or the age of parts on the car.

“Even if you changed the motor, even if you painted it a different color, even if you put nice wheels on it, it’s still an antique and I think there’s a lot of support for it,” explained Representative Stephen Owens, R-Hesston.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says that there are 68,444 cars that would be eligible for an antique registration under this new bill. If every one of those cars were registered as antiques KDOR estimates that the 1.9 million dollars in revenue would be lost from the State Highway Fund. This is because antique cars do not need to renew registration every year.

The bill will now move on to the Kansas Senate for a vote.