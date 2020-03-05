Anthony Monteleone, 2-Year General Council Candidate

At-large councilman Antony Monteleone is looking to defend his two-year seat on the Joplin City Council.

An advocate for political transparency, the residing councilman provides post-meeting recaps describing issues the city faces on regular basis.

Monteleone proclaimed in his opening statement at the council candidate public forum in February,

“It has been an absolute honor and pleasure of my life serving for those past two years and I am looking forward to to doing it for two years more.”

Learn more about his campaign by visiting his Facebook page, Anthony Monteleone.

Two candidates are going head-to-head for the two-year general seat: newcomer Joshua Shackles and incumbent Anthony Monteleone.

There are four other open seats on the Joplin City Council with a total of 11 candidates running.

Election Day is April 7, 2020.