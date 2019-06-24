Anderson Residents Start Cleanup Efforts

ANDERSON, Mo. — It’s a new day and people living in Anderson affected by the flood are recounting just how lucky they really are.



Shari Simpson moved into her home next to Beaver Branch in McDonald county just a few months ago.

Yesterday, she kept seeing the water get higher and higher, but she wasn’t too concerned since that’s normal for that area.



But some nearby neighbors came running to her house and urged her to get out immediately.

Her two grandchildren live with her, and they were only able to leave with a small amount of clothing and medication.



“I was thinking that I was going to lose all my memories of my boys that have died. I’ve got two of them that have died. I’m a very sentimental person so a lot of my sentimental stuff, a lot of it’s gone.” Shari Simpson an Anderson Flood Victim.



She says there’s mud everywhere, but she’s thankful for so many people helping her pick up the pieces and move forward.