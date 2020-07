TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- The August 4 primary election is about three weeks away. Leading up to the election, we will be getting answers from the candidates on topics that Kansans care about, including affordable healthcare.

Access to affordable healthcare continues to be a challenge for countless Americans. The healthcare discussion has become a divisive issue in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, as well as both chambers on the state level.