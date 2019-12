INDEPENDENCE, Ks. --- Independence Kansas Police are looking for a 26-year-old male who is a suspect in a shooting incident that took place Saturday, November 30, at approximately 12:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. 8th Street.

The suspect, James “YG” Jones, is he is 5’11” tall and weighs 130 lbs. and is considered armed and dangerous.