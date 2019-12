TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- There are nearly 8,000 children in the foster care system in Kansas. Some parents have begun to push back against the system, saying their kids have suffered abuse and neglect.

There is currently a class-action lawsuit against the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Kansas Depart of Health and Environment, and Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, saying some kids are mistreated and abused under the state's care.