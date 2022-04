CARTHAGE, Mo. — After a two year hiatus, a longtime Carthage tradition is coming back in 2022.

Marian Days will be held this year, the first time since 2019. The Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer cancelled the annual event in both 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic concerns.

Marian Days will be held from August 4th to August 7th this year.