22nd Annual Bluegrass Festival concludes in Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Four state residents pack a picnic for the final day of a popular local music festival.

The City of Carl Junction finished up the 22nd Annual Bluegrass Festival with Pick’n in the Park.

Visitors ate lunch with friends in Center Creek Park, while listening to picker’s post.

The event topped off the weekend, which was full of live entertainment, a petting zoo, lawn games, and fifteen food vendors.

Festival organizers are pleased with the turnout this year.

Ashley Butcher, Carl Junction Area Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director, says, “It went amazing. We had so many people out here. They all enjoyed the bands and we had the vendors and the food trucks and the kids area. It’s just been a wonderful weekend.”

The Chamber of Commerce’s next event will be Octoberfest, which will be held October 15 on Main Street.