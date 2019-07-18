Ultimate Football Party Sweepstakes

Sweepstakes will run 24 Weeks beginning August 5, 2019 and ending January 19, 2020. Each week, two (2) finalist will be drawn at random; One (1) from entry box on location entries and one (1) from online entries. These finalists will each receive a weekly prize package (minimum value $25.00). These 48 finalists will also be placed in a drawing for the grand prize of an “Ultimate Football Party”! The grand prize package includes 42″ flat screen HDTV, a surround system, and catered food for up to 15 guests! Entries are not carried over from week to week. Viewers may enter online once per day. Weekly remote locations for entries are listed below..