ABOUT US

Our facilities are clean and well equipped, with a staff that’s both cheerful as well as helpful with your specific concerns. We work hard to ensure that your every tanning experience is a perfect one, by offering an assortment of services and benefits that you can truly value.

  • Over 30 Tanning Beds, The Largest Selection in Joplin
  • Clean & Cool environment
  • High Pressure Tanning, Stand ups, Super Beds
  • Nine Levels of Tanning
  • UV Free Spray Tanning: Versa Spa & Mystic Tan
  • 2 Aqua Massages
  • Radiance Red Light Therapy Treatments
  • FormoStar InfraRed Body Wrap treatments
  • Tanning Lockers
  • Refreshment Area including Pepsi Products and crushed ice
  • Handicapped accessible hallways and restrooms
  • Now offering Memberships
  • Arbonne Distributor
  • Compare Our Prices, No Appointment Necessary
 

If you have any questions regarding our beds or other services, please give us a call. Our experienced smart tan certified staff are always more than happy to help in any way possible. It is our highest priority to ensure that when you leave you’ll be both looking and feeling fantastic.

Arbonne Independent Consultant, Denise Graves ID #19753271

Tropical Tan – Business Showcase Segments …

PACKAGE DEALS

Yearly Member:

Save Big By Becoming A Tropical Tan Yearly Member!! One Year Unlimited in Entry Level Beds $240 in Full!!

Plus, You Will Receive 2 Free Upgrades OR pay 3 monthly installments of $80
(Must be paid first 3 Months – Upgrades Not Included)

Plus Receive:

  • 50% Off – Run of the House Package
  • 50% Off – Single Level 1 or 2 Mystic Tan
  • 20% Off Merchandise*
  • 25% Off Infrared Body Wraps
  • Unlimited Monthly Aqua Massage for only $29.95

*Some Restrictions Apply


UV FREE Spray Tanning:

Tropical Tan offers UV FREE Versa Spa skin Care System and UV FREE Mystic Tan. Both the Versa Spa and Mystic are booths that deliver immediate color that last up to 7 days. Tropical Tan reccomends that you shave, shower, and exfoliate before Spray Tanning. Please remove all makeup and lotion. You should allow 8-12 hours before showering or sweating for the bronzer to fully develope.

VERSA SPA …
Prep Spray + Bronzer Level 1 + Moisturizer Single: $32.00
3 Sessions: $76.00 5 Sessions: $115.00 10 Sessions: $207.00
Prep Spray + Bronzer Level 2 + Moisturizer Single: $34.00
3 Sessions: $82.00 5 Sessions: $125.00 10 Sessions: $220.00
Prep Spray + Bronzer Level 3 + Moisturizer Single Session: $36.00
3 Sessions: $88.00 5 Sessions: $135.00 10 Sessions: $240.00
MYSTIC TAN …
Mystic HD Level 1 Single: $25.00
3 Sessions: $55.00 5 Sessions: $88.00 10 Sessions: $130.00
Mystic HD Level 2 Single: $27.00
3 Sessions: $60.00 5 Sessions: $85.00 10 Sessions: $135.00
Mystic HD Level 3 Single Session: $36.00
3 Sessions: $65.00 5 Sessions: $90.00 10 Sessions: $140.00
Accelerator: $6.00
Aroma: $2.00 (Coconut Lime, Desert Bloom, or Tropical Paradise)
Bronzer 1: $2.00
Bronzer 3: $3.00

OUR TANNING BEDS
Sunsport

 Magic

 Cayenne

Power of Chi

 Premiums

 Legacy

Cyberdome

 Icon

 Cyclone

Entry Level Beds

 Aqua Massage

 Radiance

  Eclipse

CONTACT US

Joplin’s #1 Tanning Salon!
Where Your First Tan is ALWAYS FREE!

Smart Tan Certified!

Tropical Tan
705 Illinois, Suite 17A
Joplin, MO 64801
(417) 782-3900

Information and Links