The FourStates Outdoor Expo Registration

Please read the following information before filling out the form below

This event will allow you to exhibit your products and services on Saturday, April 1st from 10 am to 8pm and Sunday, April 2nd from 12pm to 6pm.

Setup will be on Friday afternoon and all vehicles will need to be removed from the NorthPark Mall no later than 1am, Monday, April 3rd.

An invoice will be generated and sent upon registration completion. Payment will be due upon receipt and must be received PRIOR to the show dates of April 1st, 2023.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to Bubba Evansco, Promotions Director, KSN/KODE, Nexstar Media Group tevansco@nexstar.tv or phone (417) 781-2345 ext 2289

Sponsorship Levels Include

Gold Exhibitor ($3,000) – allowed to set up a table/booth approx.. 10’x10’ near your units on display (with 2x units inside/2x units outside). ONLY 4x available

allowed to set up a table/booth approx.. 10’x10’ near your units on display (with 2x units inside/2x units outside). Silver Exhibitor ($1,500) – allowed to set up a table/booth approx.. 10’x10’ near your units on display (with 1x unit inside/1x unit outside). ONLY 4x available

– allowed to set up a table/booth approx.. 10’x10’ near your units on display (with 1x unit inside/1x unit outside). Bronze Exhibitor ($550) – allowed to set up a table/booth approx.. 10’x10’ with a table or display only on display (NO UNITS INCLUDED). Up to 20x available

– allowed to set up a table/booth approx.. 10’x10’ with a table or display only on display (NO UNITS INCLUDED). Additional Spots ($550) – available OUTSIDE… these spots will be on a first-come, first-served basis until full. Up to 20x available

FourStates Outdoor Expo Registration