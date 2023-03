The Flanagan Group has been the top-performing real estate group in Joplin since 2016, having sold a total of 687 properties in 2021 alone. Our expert team, with more than 110 years of combined experience, has access to the resources needed to give our customers the personalized service and attention they need to successfully buy or sell a home.

Areas We Serve

Carl Junction

Carterville

Carthage

Duenweg

Duquesne

Galena

Joplin

Neosho

Oronogo

Webb City

Services

Schedule an Introduction Today!