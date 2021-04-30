About US

Welcome to The The Brace Place! Our Doctor and Staff put our patients first striving to make every patients journey to a beautiful smile the very best. Our mission is to ensure all children are given the opportunity to have the smile they’ve always wanted at an affordable cost. If you are looking for a family friendly atmosphere, we’re the place for you! With over 30 years’ experience and thousands of happy smiles, you can feel confident in your choice to start your orthodontic journey with The Brace Place.

At The Brace Place, our mission is to provide the people of Joplin and surrounding areas with the best orthodontic care achievable, and to do so with genuine enthusiasm, warmth, and commitment to quality. We believe braces should be affordable for every family, so we offer orthodontics with no credit check, no interest fees, and low monthly payments.

The Brace Place has offered orthodontics in Joplin, Missouri, since 1987. After the Joplin tornado in 2011, Dr. Richard Joseph and our team made the decision to join the people of our city and rebuild and renew our practice and our commitment to Joplin. We have reopened our practice in our new building to continue serve our patients. We hope you will take time to visit our new office, which is a cozy and relaxing dental space, and where we still provide outstanding orthodontics to each of our clients. Call us today at 417-782-1500 to schedule an appointment with our orthodontist.



Services

A properly aligned smile is something that may not be at the top of most people’s minds. If they do think about orthodontic treatment, the image of a junior high or high school student smiling through metal braces may be what comes to mind. However, at The Brace Place we are happy to see every member of your family, starting at age eight. After all, it is never too late to align your teeth. If you would like to learn more about how our orthodontist, Dr. Richard Joseph, and our team can improve the appearance, function or health of your smile, follow the links below to learn more about orthodontics in Joplin, Missouri.

Orthodontics is the branch of dentistry focused on correcting irregularities of the teeth and jaw, especially in how they align and fit together. There are several orthodontic treatment options available, and our team will make certain that you receive the one that is right for your personal needs. Through orthodontics, we can correct teeth that are:

Misaligned

Crowded

Gapped and spaced

We can also correct problems with the alignment of the bite, including overbites, underbites, open bites and crossbites. Orthodontic treatment is faster, more comfortable and more effective than in years past, making it a great time to straighten your smile.

The Brace Place also has a state-of-the-art digital X-ray machine. Digital X-rays are safer, more comfortable and convenient than traditional X-rays. Digital X-rays use a digital sensor to take images of your teeth and jaws, unlike traditional X-rays that use film. Digital X-rays use significantly less radiation than conventional film X-rays and do not require the use of chemicals for developing the images. Our orthodontist can then instantly view high-quality images on adjacent computer monitors to provide you with efficient, accurate diagnoses.

At The Brace Place, we recommend seeing patients starting at eight years of age to help identify alignment issues and to talk with parents and caregivers about the options for interceptive treatments in Joplin, Missouri. If you have concerns about your child’s bite or would like to schedule them for an orthodontic screening with Dr. Richard Joseph. While your child’s teeth may appear straight, dental problems may develop that only a trained professional can accurately diagnose and treat. Interceptive orthodontic treatment is used to identify problems in your child’s oral development in order to provide preventive treatments as early as possible. Early preventive care can often reduce or entirely eliminate a number of potential problems that may worsen with time, including:

· Jaw misalignment

· Harmful oral habits (such as finger or thumb sucking)

· Trauma due to protruding front teeth

· Airway issues Additionally, interceptive orthodontics can help to guide your child’s teeth and jaws into the correct positions as they develop to ensure that they can enjoy proper oral function as well as a healthy and well-balanced smile that will boost his or her confidence.

Early preventive care can make future orthodontic treatments shorter and less complicated, and in many cases produce better results than treatments that are provided later on in your child’s life. Please call our office today for more information about interceptive orthodontics and schedule your child’s appointment with our caring orthodontist.

Before and After

Financial

At our office, there are never any hidden charges and we are always happy to work with you to find payment solutions for your care. When you make your appointment, be sure to ask about our in-house, no-interest financing plan with a low down payment and low monthly payments. We also work with CareCredit to help you pay for your visit, and you can learn more about it and complete an application by following the link below.

Our orthodontist and team know that like many people, you and your family may work within budget. We want to make sure that your orthodontic care is a part of that budget and that you have payment options when it comes to visiting The Brace Place. We are happy to file your claims with any insurance company and we ask that you contact our orthodontic office in Joplin, Missouri, at 417-782-1500 before your visit with Dr. Richard Joseph to confirm your coverage. Please remember that any expenses that are not covered by your insurance are due at the time of your appointment. For your convenience, we accept the following forms of payment:

Cash

Check

Credit Cards

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Care Credit

We also accept Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Contact Us

Phone

417-782-1500

Website

https://www.braceplace.biz/

Email

braceplacexr@gmail.com

Hours

Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

We are available by phone Mondays 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Fridays, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Address

The Brace Place

1701 W. 26th St., Ste. C

Joplin, MO 64804

