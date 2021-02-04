Tom Brady’s neighbors say all signs lead to ‘the GOAT next door’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When your neighbor is the GOAT, what’s a fan to do besides show your support?

After all, the quarterback next door needs to see nothing but love in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, especially when your neighbor is Tom Brady.

In the close-knit Tampa community of Davis Islands, Tom Brady’s neighbors say he’s got “a whole lotta love” just outside his front door.

Signs are everywhere, a Tampa trail of breadcrumbs so to speak. When it comes to Super Bowl LV, all roads lead to Tampa Bay and Brady’s neighborhood.

“You want to make sure he’s got a lot of love from the folks next door leading up to Super Bowl Sunday,” said neighbor, Brad Wise.

Spend some time on Davis Islands and you’ll see the signs everywhere, courtesy of Wise and his buddies.

“We’re proud to have him as our most famous resident,” Wise told 8 On Your Side.

The signs are a show of love, support, and excitement for the Buccaneers QB as he takes the team into the ultimate quest for greatness this weekend.

“We thought it would be a nice thing to do, to hand the signs away and pepper the island with all these signs and hopefully that puts a smile on his face,” said Wise.

Wise has lived on the island for three years now and loves his neighborhood on the water. He and other neighbors wanted to show Brady just how proud they that the home team is playing in the Super Bowl, made even sweeter since the game is here in Tampa.

Once the Brady signs started circulating throughout Davis Islands, they didn’t stop. In fact, they ran out at one point. Everyone wanted a, “My neighbor is the GOAT” sign.

“What has happened, I guess, is that everybody on the street that he lives on has been putting them out front, so I’m sure he can’t miss the signs, so I just hope he feels the support and the extra motivation to bring us a big win on Sunday,” said Wise.

With four days to go, the fans around here have one mantra, one motto, one main thing to say.

“Greatest of all time, gotta love the goat,” Wise exclaimed.

So, with a sign, is it a sign the goat can pull off the biggest win ever in “Titletown” this Sunday?

Absolutely, fans say. After all, when your neighbor is the GOAT, you’re living next door to greatness.