Cooper Kupp has added the AP Offensive Player of the Year award to his triple crown of receiving for the 2021 season.

The Rams wideout led the NFL with 138 receptions, 1,829 yards receiving and 15 touchdown catches while leading Los Angeles to the NFC West title. A unanimous All-Pro, he received 35 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Kupp finished far in front of Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (10), Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (three) and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (2).

Kupp was so productive while working with a new passer, Matthew Stafford, that he had 14 games with at least 10 catches, no games with fewer than seven. Though he isn’t the fastest nor strongest wideout, he had 100 yards receiving in 11 contests.

Kupp, who of course will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl, became the fourth Ram to win the award, announced at NFL Honors. He follows running backs Eric Dickerson (1986), Marshall Faulk (1999, 2000, 2001) and Todd Gurley (2017).