PHOENIX, Ariz. — Opening night for Super Bowl LVII is already full of pleasant memories.

As players and coaches for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles talk about the game, a lot of the attention is on the Kelce Brothers: Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On opening night, the first media availability for both teams, as the two talked on the big stage, their mother Donna walked onto the stage and handed both of them boxes of cookies with a big hug and a smile.

“It’s just amazing that they’ve been able to both get to this point in their careers and both enjoy this Super Bowl together. It’s just amazing,” Mama Kelce said on the broadcast.

The Kelces had mother Donna and father Ed on the latest edition of their podcast ‘New Heights’.

