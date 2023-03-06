Essential Products to Simplify Your 9-5 Experience

KSN/KODE — The world was left a different place after the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. Particularly, work and education were deeply affected. As people continue to work from home, go back to school and the office, or carry a hybrid schedule between all three, technology is essential to be productive.

Here are 5 products to help ease the life of the modern worker:

This heated eye mask has 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon and was trending on TikTok. Oscillating pressure and rhythmic massaging can relieve the stress and strain around the eyes that are caused by excessive screen use, long days, and study.

This weighted, heating pad has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. This pad is designed to be convenient (with a seven-foot-long power cord) and for muscle relief. Work on computers and over books tends to draw the human body forward in a hunched position, putting unnatural strain and pressure on the upper shoulders and neck. Wearable heated technology can relieve muscle soreness and pain in these areas. An added bonus: it can be used on other areas of the body, as well.

This versatile stand that can be used at the office or in bed has 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon. Sitting for long hours has been linked to adverse health effects such as spinal problems, and weight gain. This riser allows the user the benefits of an adjustable standing desk for a fraction of the cost.

This portable screen has 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Built-in speakers and a high-resolution monitor can help expand the limited screen of your device for better productivity. Connection is easy with multiple ports such as HDMI, Type-c, mini DP, DP, and OTG.

4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon lands this bike as one of the most affordable electric bikes for adults available. It can boost a max speed of 20 mph with a 500W motor. The battery removes for easy charging, and the portable foldable design is great for storing at the office after a commute.