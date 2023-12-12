JOPLIN, Mo. — There are still 12 shopping days left until Christmas, and if you want to buy online, time is running out. Experts say, don’t cut corners.

Joplin shopper Greg Morse is a big fan of virtual holiday shopping.

“I’ve looked around, at the deals, at Amazon. The biggest thing is finding ideas,” said Morse.

But those virtual ideas and deals come with certain risks. For a safe Christmas shopping experience online, remember to use a credit card for purchases.

“You know they’re looking for fraudulent activity, that major credit card companies are very good at that. Some credit card companies will even allow you to use a virtual credit card so it’s a one-time purchase, a one-time card, and then you know that that card is protected because it’s just a one-time use thing. So that kind of activity is good to when you’re shopping online, especially if you don’t trust the source,” said Joe Thomas, Stronghold Data COO.

Also, check your settings to make sure your phone or laptop is handling security the way you want them to.

“I would also say that if you are buying from a new reseller or a new place and you’re creating an account, you should definitely not reuse passwords that you’ve used other places a lot of times that is out of your control, and if that account is breached, and if you use the same password, then attackers could use that those credentials on another, perhaps your email, they could get into your email and if they’re in your email, then they could use that to get something else.”

And stick with shopping on websites you know and trust, or do a little digging to make sure the seller is legitimate.

“You should look around. It’s important to read reviews. A lot of times there’s good reviews you can get helpful information. Is this a reputable site? Look at some reviews of that site. Just do a few quick Google searches and see what you come up with on that,” added Thomas.

And bargain shopping is a good thing. But if the deal is too good to be true, that could be a red flag that the offer isn’t legitimate.