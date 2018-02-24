Skip to content
Local residents learn about gun laws and how they impact their use of firearms
Reports of a gun on Joplin High School campus lead to an arrest
Study shows teen suicide rates higher in states with high gun ownership rates
Grove PD needs help catching suspects in gun store robbery
Crowder College trains Criminal Justice students with gun simulator
Sporting goods store fires manager, NRA calls him a hero
Bill to allow carrying a gun without permit goes to Gov. Fallin’s desk
CJ man arrested after pulling gun on neighbors and officer
Four State residents to march against gun violence
Moms Demand Action rallies for gun laws at Kansas capitol
Bumble dating app removes gun content from profiles
Senate to debate bill to take guns from convicted domestic abusers
NEO professor is arrested on weapon and drug charges
Three of the Four States ranked in Top Ten of Most Gun Deaths
Kansas lawmakers postpone vote on gun safety bill
