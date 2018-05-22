Skip to content
Guilty
UPDATE: Man gets death penalty for girl’s rape, murder, dismemberment
Joplin man sentenced to 5 years for abusing 11-year-old
Mt. Vernon man takes plea deal in rape, sodomy case
Kansas man admits to trying to pay $5,000 for 10-year-old girl as sex slave
Montgomery County pleads not guilty to charges
Valdez pleads guilty to second degree murder
Vaden pleads guilty in 2017 child abuse death case
Branson duck boat driver pleads not guilty
Joplin man found guilty of planning to distribute meth
Galena man pleads guilty to arson
Lawrence County man found guilty of first-degree murder
Dog owners take more pics of their pet than their spouse
Ex-stepfather of murdered, raped 10-year-old pleads guilty to child porn
Branson man pleads guilty to offering to hire minors for sex during Super Bowl week
Branson man pleads guilty to love triangle murder
