Funds
Commerce Volunteer FD to hold cornhole tournament and chili feed fundraiser
Carthage Junior High Special Olympics team sells winter gear to raise funds
Leftover budget funds helps the Crawford County EMS prep for the future
Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office announces departments to receive grant funds
Deadline to raise money for a Joplin arts complex passed but funds still short
More Funds Headlines
Police vs. Fire Axe Throwing Competition raises funds for Kansas Special Olympics
Pittsburg receives funds for the T.B.R.A. program
Missouri sees boost in funds for recreation and outdoors
Mariee Wallace Museum needs help raising funds for projects
Carl Junction receives funds to evaluate aging wastewater system
Neosho Area Habitat for Humanity looks to raise money for next housing project
Lawmakers to add emergency funds to MSSU budget
Funds for Humane Society restored in Jasper County budget
