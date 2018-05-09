Skip to content
Elementary
Goodman Elementary gets funding to build a safe room
World War II veteran tells his story to elementary students
Joplin High School football team reads for elementary students
Deputies search for wanted man, Noel Elementary on soft lockdown
Joplin law firm provides sweatshirts and stocking caps to Joplin elementary schools
More Elementary Headlines
Two special guests teach Joplin elementary students about dental hygiene
Former Columbus elementary school teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving a child
Three facing charges after arrest near a Joplin elementary school
Twelve Pittsburg elementary students recognized for leadership skills
November bond question could provide upgrades to SEK elementary school
Shooting in Joplin at Economy Lodge
Grove elementary teacher selected as Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year candidate
Lakeside Elementary students take an educational trip on Route 66
Lakeside Elementary students take a field trip to SEK Nature Center
Columbia Elementary teachers treated right on Teacher Appreciation Day
