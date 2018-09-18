Skip to content
KSNF
Joplin
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Joplin News First
GMFS
Local News Today
Living Well
Cyber Safety
Shot in the Dark
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Freeman Medical Focus
Buddy Check
National News
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Forecast
Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Cam
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
NFL
NFL Draft
Golf
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals …
Restaurant Row
Casino Promotions
Business Showcase
Community
Military and Heroes Salute
All In A Days Drive
Contests and Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Election
Zuckerberg says he’s ‘confident’ about 2020 election: ‘We’ve learned a lot since 2016’
Several file to fill vacant school board, city council seats
Miami preps for 2019 city council election
Time has run out for Jasper Co. candidates filing for election day
Dale Manzo announces candidacy for Missouri Secretary of State
More Election Headlines
MO candidates are already lining up for the next election
2019 municipal election filing period begins today
Sen. Moran says this month’s general election offers new beginning for Congress
Crawford County commissioners learn election results after yesterday’s recount
Crawford County finishes recount of last week’s election results
Former aide: Hillary Clinton will run for president in 2020
Democrat candidate Davis holds election watch party
Gov. Parson speaks about upcoming election in Joplin
Minimum wage ballot measure among the big contests in upcoming election
36 Republicans turn against one of their own in Kansas election race
Stay Connected …
eMail Notifications
SMS Notifications
KSN-16 on Facebook
KSNLocalNews on Twitter
KODE-12 on Facebook
KODENews on Twitter
Community Calendar …