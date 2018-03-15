Skip to content
KSNF
Joplin
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Joplin News First
GMFS
Local News Today
Living Well
Cyber Safety
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Freeman Medical Focus
Buddy Check
National News
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Forecast
Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Cam
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
NFL
NFL Draft
Golf
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals …
Restaurant Row
Casino Promotions
Business Showcase
Community
Military and Heroes Salute
All In A Days Drive
Contests and Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Driving
Uber now offers ‘Quiet Mode’ so you can avoid small talk with drivers
Several DWI arrests made in Joplin over the weekend
St. Patrick’s Day DWI enforcement
Galena police remind teens the importance of safe driving
Parts of the Four States “treacherous” to drive on, due to weather
More Driving Headlines
Senior Driving
JPD shares stories of those affected by drinking and driving to discourage impaired driving
Teen Driving
Pittsburg man arrested for theft and aggravated assault
Man behind bars after accident caused by drunk driving
Teens try to steal car but can’t figure out manual transmission
Man tells police he didn’t drink while driving, only at stop signs
Missouri is middle of the pack for speeding and reckless driving laws
Experts pushing for drunk driving standard to be lowered
Voice of Cars “Sheriff” talks about texting and driving
Stay Connected …
eMail Notifications
SMS Notifications
KSN-16 on Facebook
KSNLocalNews on Twitter
KODE-12 on Facebook
KODENews on Twitter
Community Calendar …