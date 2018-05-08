Skip to content
KSNF
Joplin
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Joplin News First
GMFS
Local News Today
Living Well
Cyber Safety
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Freeman Medical Focus
Buddy Check
National News
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Forecast
Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Cam
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
NFL
NFL Draft
Golf
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals …
Restaurant Row
Casino Promotions
Business Showcase
Community
Military and Heroes Salute
All In A Days Drive
Contests and Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Court
Carl Junction to change court hours
Carthage city leaders consider adding automation court fee
Judge Jeffry Jack applies for spot on state appellate court
Cunningham Park basketball court gets much needed upgrades
Jefferson City court hearing focuses on MO’s voter ID requirement
More Court Headlines
Oklahoma zookeeper arrested, accused in murder-for-hire
Duck Boat survivor files lawsuit days after prosecutors ask for freeze in court cases
MO special session could affect services offered by drug treatment court
Ferguson city court struggling to improve ongoing issues
Missouri court case challenging potential gas tax increase moves forward
Man accused in road rage death in court
MO. judge on President Trump’s list to replace retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice
Vaden case to return to court this summer
Man charged with trying to assault officers enters plea bargain
Judge won’t dismiss felony case against Greitens, will allow alleged victim to testify
Stay Connected …
eMail Notifications
SMS Notifications
KSN-16 on Facebook
KSNLocalNews on Twitter
KODE-12 on Facebook
KODENews on Twitter
Community Calendar …