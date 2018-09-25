Skip to content
Changes
KSNF and KODE set to change transmission frequency
Via Christi Hospital changes its name to Ascension Via Christi Hospital
John Deere Dealership in Lamar officially changes hands
Carl Junction School District makes some administration changes
New Year, New Changes
Neosho council proposes changes to fireworks ordinance
Speeding complaints in Sunnyvale could lead to some changes
You may notice some changes when filing 2018 taxes
MO income tax rate changes with the new year
The temperature changes could be affecting your plants
New changes made to Obamacare
Changes coming to this year’s Joplin Christmas parade
Veterans claim they weren’t notified by VA in health case changes
MO license plates to soon see some changes
OK faces alcohol shortages due to changing liquor laws
