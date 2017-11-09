Skip to content
KSNF
Joplin
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Joplin News First
GMFS
Local News Today
Living Well
Cyber Safety
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Freeman Medical Focus
Buddy Check
National News
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Forecast
Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Cam
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
NFL
NFL Draft
Golf
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals …
Restaurant Row
Casino Promotions
Business Showcase
Community
Military and Heroes Salute
All In A Days Drive
Contests and Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Ceremony
Great Circle holds open house and ribbon cutting ceremony
Framing dedication ceremony held for St. Jude Dream Home
College Heights Christian School holds annual veterans ceremony
Naturalization ceremony held in Fort Scott
SMB holds ceremony for 9/11 display
More Ceremony Headlines
Schedule announced for Parson’s swearing-in as governor
Miami residents gather for 150th Memorial Day ceremony
Miami preps for sesquicentennial Memorial Day ceremony
MSSU holds annual “Southern Lights” ceremony
Area program holds graduation ceremony tonight
Precious Moments Chapel holds annual lighting ceremony tonight
Newton County holds ceremony to honor veterans
Stay Connected …
eMail Notifications
SMS Notifications
KSN-16 on Facebook
KSNLocalNews on Twitter
KODE-12 on Facebook
KODENews on Twitter
Community Calendar …