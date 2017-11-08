Skip to content
Bus
Joplin looking to improve public transportation in the city
School bus monitor behind bars for rape
One child dead, 45 injured after bus carrying youth football team crashes
Webb City School District places new measures after bus incident
BREAKING NEWS: Joplin elementary student dies in fatal hit and run
More Bus Headlines
Knowing your bus routes before school begins
Joplin bus drivers train to prep for upcoming school year
Update: NJ school bus collision leaves 2 dead, some critically hurt
Leadership Joplin Bus Tour shows what Joplin has to offer
Arkansas students rescued from bus caught in flooding
4 year old boy found by police after being stuck for two hours on a bus
Should school buses have seat belts?
Joplin schools looking for substitute bus drivers
Self-driving bus involved in accident on its first day
Parent hit by car, killed while speaking with school bus driver
