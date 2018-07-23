Skip to content
KSNF
Joplin
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Joplin News First
GMFS
Local News Today
Living Well
Cyber Safety
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Freeman Medical Focus
Buddy Check
National News
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Forecast
Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Cam
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
NFL
NFL Draft
Golf
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals …
Restaurant Row
Casino Promotions
Business Showcase
Community
Military and Heroes Salute
All In A Days Drive
Contests and Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Branson
Branson postpones decision on Duck Boat memorial
Branson duck boat driver pleads not guilty
Duck Boat operator seeks to have some lawsuits dismissed
Shepherd of the Hills may become Broadway musical
Lawyers for Duck Boat owners say Hawley’s lawsuit riddled with inaccuracies
More Branson Headlines
Duck Boat survivor files lawsuit days after prosecutors ask for freeze in court cases
Future of Yakov Smirnoff’s Theatre up in the air
U.S. seeks pause in civil suits against Ride the Ducks
Branson’s Grand Palace may be the home of a new aquarium
Another lawsuit filed in fatal Branson Duck Boat tragedy
Missouri Duck Boat victim announces effort to ban the amphibious vehicles
Coast Guard opens highest level investigation into duck boat accident
Senator McCaskill introduces bill to improve duck boat safety
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Ride the Ducks seeks $100 Million
Ride the Ducks Branson offers to pay victims medical bills and funeral expenses
Stay Connected …
eMail Notifications
SMS Notifications
KSN-16 on Facebook
KSNLocalNews on Twitter
KODE-12 on Facebook
KODENews on Twitter
Community Calendar …