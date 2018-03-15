Skip to content
Block 22
Block 22 recognized for technology and innovation in the community
Pittsburg Recycles joins Block 22 family
Block 22 welcomed kids with “Healthy Habits” presentation
Evergy donates $100k to Pitt State’s Block 22 project
Root Coffeehouse opens on Block 22
More Block 22 Headlines
Block 22 receives University Economic Development Association Award of Excellence
Soon-to-be restaurant owner hopes to spice up Block 22
Businesses soon to move into Block 22
Pittsburg city employees tour finished Block 22 Project
Block 22 nominated for 2018 Award of Excellence
Block 22: A Toast to our Roots
Block 22 fills housing portion
More restaurants coming to Pittsburg in Block 22 project
Other downtown Pittsburg areas may get a second chance at life
Pittsburg approves $300k loan for Block 22 project
