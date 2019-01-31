Skip to content
KSNF
Joplin
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Joplin News First
GMFS
Local News Today
Living Well
Cyber Safety
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Freeman Medical Focus
Buddy Check
National News
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Forecast
Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Cam
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
NFL
NFL Draft
Golf
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals …
Restaurant Row
Casino Promotions
Business Showcase
Community
Military and Heroes Salute
All In A Days Drive
Contests and Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Big Game
How to get free tickets to the NFL Draft and top things to see in Nashville
How to get free tickets to the NFL Draft and top things to see in Nashville
Patriots Defeat Rams in Super Bowl LIII, 13-3
Best of the Best: 2019 Big Game Commercials
Miami ready to host Super Bowl LIV in 2020 after prepping for years
More Big Game Headlines
CBS’ James Brown: If greatness defined by rings, Tom Brady has no equal
Behind the microphone at Super Bowl Radio Row
Reggie Wayne on why it matters if you’ve been to the big game before
Chris Myers: Why the Rams will defeat Patriots in championship thriller
Big Game Bound: James Brown, Chris Myers talk Rams-Patriots
Why Super Bowl pros say Atlanta could be too much of a good thing for the young Rams
Atlanta steps up security for Super Bowl LIII
ESPN anchor: Fans probably taking Rams coach Sean McVay for granted
Favorite Halftime Shows: MJ, Prince, Bruno, Beyonce most popular
Middleweight champion has best reason to root for Rams
Stay Connected …
eMail Notifications
SMS Notifications
KSN-16 on Facebook
KSNLocalNews on Twitter
KODE-12 on Facebook
KODENews on Twitter
Community Calendar …