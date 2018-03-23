Skip to content
KSNF
Joplin
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Joplin News First
GMFS
Local News Today
Living Well
Cyber Safety
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Freeman Medical Focus
Buddy Check
National News
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Forecast
Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Cam
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
NFL
NFL Draft
Golf
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals …
Restaurant Row
Casino Promotions
Business Showcase
Community
Military and Heroes Salute
All In A Days Drive
Contests and Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Baxter Springs
Cherokee Co Sheriff’s Deputies arrest two in MO – KS pursuit, Baxter Springs PD deploy final spikes
Cherokee Co Sheriff’s Deputies arrest two in MO – KS pursuit, Baxter Springs PD deploy final spikes
Baxter Springs: SEK tipsters let us know about KBI & crime scene tape Tuesday evening on West 11th
Baxter Springs: SEK tipsters let us know about KBI & crime scene tape Tuesday evening on West 11th
KBI opens investigation after body is found inside Baxter Springs home
More Baxter Springs Headlines
Baxter Spring will soon have new tornado sirens
Crime scene tape goes up in Baxter Springs on a rainy night after reported shots fired
Authorities investigating a shooting in Baxter Springs
Two Baxter Springs seniors create new mural
Decades of Wheels makes it mark on Baxter Springs
Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum displays photograph collection by city native
Baxter Springs PD needs help catching a thief
Magna Carta arrives in Baxter Springs
Arrests made in connection to Baxter Springs fire
Baxter Springs Schools almost halfway to goal for stoplight project
Stay Connected …
eMail Notifications
SMS Notifications
KSN-16 on Facebook
KSNLocalNews on Twitter
KODE-12 on Facebook
KODENews on Twitter
Community Calendar …