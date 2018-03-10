Skip to content
Bars
Three behind bars and one in the hospital in Nevada shooting
Joplin teen behind bars after police serve search warrant
Theft, foot chase and discovery of drugs lands three behind bars
School bus monitor behind bars for rape
Man behind bars after late night pursuit in Joplin
More Bars Headlines
Safebar Alliance program educates local bars about predatory behavior and other risks
Seven behind bars for tire slashing in Monett
Three behind bars after burglary in Joplin
Three behind bars after multiple Joplin burglaries
Man behind bars after accident caused by drunk driving
Pittsburg man behind bars after alleged sexual abuse of two young girls
Joplin man behind bars after impersonating federal agent
McDonald Co. man connected to Arkansas murder behind bars
Five behind bars after drug bust
Baxter Springs couple behind bars after a week on the run
