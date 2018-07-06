Skip to content
Ballot
Neosho City Council discuss use tax and alcohol sales at golf course
Lawrence County 911 Sales Tax on Ballot
Neosho residents to vote on use tax question on April ballot
Iola School District asks voters to approve three bond questions on the April ballot
Jasper County voters to decide on sales tax on spring ballot
More Ballot Headlines
Florida Democratic Party under investigation for election fraud
Effort underway to put Medicaid expansion on 2020 ballot
Granby residents will see Prop 1 on the ballot
A look at the questions that will be on the MO November ballot
Time is running out to cast your ballot
State question debating gas tax hike to stay on MO ballot
Efforts to raise Missouri’s minimum wage on ballot in November general election
With some polling places on the move, here’s where you need to go to vote
Governor Fallin announces State Question 798 for November ballot
Moon Files Suit to Take Tax Hike Off the Ballot
