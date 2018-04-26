Skip to content
KSNF
Joplin
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Joplin News First
GMFS
Local News Today
Living Well
Cyber Safety
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Freeman Medical Focus
Buddy Check
National News
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Forecast
Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Cam
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
NFL
NFL Draft
Golf
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals …
Restaurant Row
Casino Promotions
Business Showcase
Community
Military and Heroes Salute
All In A Days Drive
Contests and Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Assault
UPDATE Newton Co seeking individuals related to a Memorial Day assault, now facing charges
UPDATE Newton Co seeking individuals related to a Memorial Day assault, now facing charges
Update: Oklahoma mom gets life in prison for stabbing daughter
Update: Oklahoma mom gets life in prison for stabbing daughter
Crime scene tape in a small Kansas town, now one man in custody and another police are seeking
More Assault Headlines
Joplin man sentenced for kidnapping, stealing and assault charges
Police Searching for suspect in Joplin murder
Woman charged after assaulting a Northpark Mall employee
Joplin community rallies against domestic violence and sexual assault
Joplin man arrested for assault
MO final audit finds 5,424 untested sexual assault kits
California cashier helps save woman from kidnappers
AG Josh Hawley Releases Results of Sexual Assault Kit Audit
Juvenile charged in connected to alleged assault of disabled person
MSSU students rally to raise sexual assault awareness
Stay Connected …
eMail Notifications
SMS Notifications
KSN-16 on Facebook
KSNLocalNews on Twitter
KODE-12 on Facebook
KODENews on Twitter
Community Calendar …