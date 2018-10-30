Skip to content
Announces
JCPenny announces additional store closings, Springfield Included
Missouri American Water announces location of proposed reservoir
Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce announces new executive director
PSU announces another Ted-X event
MO state treasurer announces $1 million in unclaimed property returned to residents
More Announces Headlines
Jake Laturner announces intention to run for Senate
Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office announces departments to receive grant funds
Ira Hawkins announces decision to run for Granby mayor
CHC-SEK announces plans for clinics in Bourbon and Crawford counties
MODOT announces several highway improvement projects
Kansas AG Derek Schmidt announces agreement resolving tobacco settlement payments
Crowder College Board of Trustees announces a new president
Joplin announces two upcoming holiday events
FDA announces plan to ban menthol cigarettes
Freeman Health System announces this year’s Joplin Christmas Parade theme
