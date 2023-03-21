JOPLIN, Missouri– Late Tuesday afternoon, the Monett Cubs blanked the Carthage Tigers and defeated them 9-0, to kick-off their 2023 season on the right foot with their first win of the season.

The Cubs scored 9 runs on 8 hits. Thanks to some Carthage fielding errors, the Cubs exploded for a 6-run 2nd inning. The Tigers finished with four errors in the game.

Offense wasn’t there for the Tigers as they only had four hits….but that was due to who was on the mound for the Cubs.

Senior and Missouri Southern commit, Marcus Young was lights out on the mound. In 6 innings of work, Young only gave up three hits and allowed zero runs and finished with 10 strikeouts in the game.

Junior Alex Huntress came in relief in the 7th and finished with three strikeouts to get the save.

The Cubs move to 1-0 on the season. They will be back in action next when they travel to face Republic on Thursday with game time set for 4:30 p.m.

Carthage falls to 1-2 on the year. The Tigers will be back in action for the Roy B Shaver Classic Tournament and will face Aurora tomorrow.