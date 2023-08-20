JOPLIN, Mo– A young Joplin martial artist is competing for gold all around the world. But for her it isn’t just about the medal.

Junior Olympian Addison Mann said, “Usually, as soon as I step on, I just tell myself, you’ll be fine. Just do your best go out there”.

Addy Mann isn’t like most 12-year-olds. This junior Olympian knows how to fight.

Brandy Mann (Addy’s mom) said, “She’s just a powerhouse”.

Addy competes against boys and girls as old as 17.

From Des Moines, Iowa to Dundee, Scotland, Karate takes the Mann family everywhere, and with them, a lot of hardware.

Brandy Mann said, “This was actually in Des Moines, Iowa, when we got back from Scotland”.

Her trainer Ray Kellison say it’s all a reflection of how hard she works.

Ray Kellison said, “She works really hard. All I have to do is tell her to do this, I don’t even have to watch her don’t have to worry about it. I know she’s gonna do it”.

Man know right away of Addy’s talents. But what they may not know is her generosity.

Brandy Mann said, “So we actually have the YSEF, which is the Youth Sports Education Foundation. And that is a nonprofit organization. It helps kids that can’t afford to do all these trips, or they need help”.

Raising tens of thousands, Brandy says the charity is a success.

Whether it be in competition, or practicing, Addy proves karate is for all. Saying girls can be just as strong as boys.

Addy Mann said, “There’s not much of a difference. They can be as strong, or they can be weaker, it just depends on how much they work for that”.

Brandy Mann said, “Just watching her succeed and watching those hours and all those all the money that goes into it. It’s just it’s way worth it”.

Addison is one of 8 athletes currently representing the US in the ISF World Games in Brazil.