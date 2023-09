WYANDOTTE, Ks. — On Friday night, the undefeated Wyandotte Bears hosted yet another opponent the Fairland Owls.

The Bears escapes a defensive battle against Fairland with a close 13-10 win to stay undefeated at 5-0 on the season. Wyandotte will go on the road to face Afton Eagles next Friday, September 29th at 7 p.m.

Fairland will host the Hulbert Riders on September 29th at 7 p.m.