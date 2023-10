WYANDOTTE, Ok. — The (6-0) Wyandotte Bears welcomed the (3-2) Ketchum Warriors to their home field Friday night.

The Bears hang on to defeat the Warriors with a 29-26 win to remain undefeated on the season.

Ketchum slips down to 3-3 on the season. They will be at home to host Hulbert on Thursday, October 12 at 7 p.m.

Wyandotte is now 7-0 on the season. The Bears will travel to Colcord to face the Hornets at 7 p.m. on October 12th.