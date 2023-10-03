WYANDOTTE, Ok — After an incredible year, the Wyandotte Lady Bears now gear up for the State Tournament where they hope to continue their special season.

The Lady Bears will depart on Thursday for the OSSAA 2023 Class 2A Fast Pitch State Championship Softball Tournament.

Quarterfinals will take place at Firelake Ball Park in Shawnee, Oklahoma, whereas the State Championship will be in Stillwater at Oklahoma State.

Wyandotte has had a great year so far and are riding a lot of momentum.

They head into the state tournament with a 28-8 record!

We caught up with the team to talk to them about what it’s going to take for them to be successful this weekend to cap off a special season with a state championship!

Senior Kaydence Harjo said, “Just confidence. We are a team, we like to battle. We like to cheer on each other. And I think that’s just all we need. Just hitting the ball. Being a team. Make good plays. That’s all. I hope that we play as a team. We really need to rattle our bats together. Our defense is pretty good. We have really good pitching”.

Senior Shortstop Josilynn Wyrick said, “I hope that we play as a team. We really need to rattle our bats together. Our defense is pretty good. We have really good pitching. We all have confidence in our pitcher “B”. Brynlea really comes in and shuts them out too. So I’m excited. I think that as long as we keep our bats going and we don’t get shut down, that’ll that’ll be a big win on our side”.

Wyandotte Head Coach Kendall Young said, “Got to go. Hit it. Got to go hit the ball. I mean, we got to not just hit the ball, but we got to string stuff together and that’s number one. Stay together. We say family for a reason. Stay together as a family. That’s going to be the biggest goal right there.”

Their first game will be against Dale on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Firelake Ball Park.