WYANDOTTE, Ok — Wyandotte hosted Webb City late Monday afternoon for a big cross state matchup!

Wyandotte defeated Webb City, 3-2, to claim the victory thanks to some clutch hitting!

The Lady Bears took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning after Amanda Stephens layed down a bunt and after a Webb City error, Addison McGowen scored.

In the third inning, Wyandotte added another one thanks to a Kaydence Harjo RBI-single to make it 2-0.

In the circle, Brylen Bartley shut down Webb City’s explosive offense after going 4.0 IP, and finished with 7 strikeouts!

Webb City finally got on the board in the top of the 6th after Karsyn Cahoon hit a 2-RBI single into right field to score two runs to tie the game up at 2-2.

Wyandotte responded in the bottom of the 6th when Brynlea Collins hit a two-out single up the middle which allowed Stephens to score and the Lady Bears reclaimed the lead, 3-2.

Their defense finished the job in the 7th and the Lady Bears took the win!

They now prep and get ready for the OSSAA State Tournament which starts on Thursday in Shawnee, Oklahoma.