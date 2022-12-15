Thursday afternoon a wrestling legend was in Joplin at a local auto shop to meet some die hard wrestling fans.

It would be Jimmy Hart, “The Mouth of the South” and “The Space Cowboy” Jason Jones were in Joplin at 360 Degree Auto Service. They were there to promote and event called Mid-States Wrestling that will be this Sunday in Springfield at the Relics Event Center at 6 p.m.

Not only were they there to promote the event, but they also signed autographs and met fans. Hart and Jones were ecstatic to meet fans from the four states.

Jimmy Hart said, “Well I feel like the Jet Clark of wrestling I’ve been around so many years. You know I started out with a musical group The Gentrys we had a million seller back in the 60s probably before you were born. But at least it’s better to have one million seller than none right?And then I was lucky enough to do a lot of the music for the WWE like the Sexy Boy and The Honky Tonk mans greatest hits just to mention I’m name dropping right now. But I’ve been blessed my whole life with everything.”

Jason Jones mentioned, “We just love just to take a minute with them to let them know that we appreciate them because without the fans we’re no one yeah. So he’s one of the most personable guys celebrity you’ll ever meet he’ll take every photo he’ll sign every autograph and listen he absolutely loves doing this stuff and I just love being with him and soaking up the knowledge he’s gain in this wrestling business.”