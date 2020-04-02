Wimbledon cancels for 2020

UNITED KINGDOM — One of the biggest tennis events of the year has joined the large list of sporting events either canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Club announced today after an emergency meeting that the oldest grand slam tournament in tennis. Wimbledon will not be held in 2020.

Wimbledon was scheduled to be played from June 29 to July 12.

It now joins the growing list of sports events scrapped in 2020 because of the covid-19 outbreak.

The last time Wimbledon was called off was 1945 because of World War Two.

This marks the first time the event will not be played in peacetime.