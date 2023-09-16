KEARNEY, Ne– Missouri Southern made the 7-hour trip up to Kearney, Nebraska to face off against the Lopers.

The Lions came out firing early on after Peyton McKee intercepted a pass by QB T.J. Davis to put the Lions in business. They capitalized and got on the board first thanks to a 48-yard field goal by Cassville native, Drake Reese and Lions led early 3-0.

Late in the first quarter, Missouri Southern found the end zone again after Luke Sampson hit Jaedon Stoshak for an 8-yard score to extend their lead, 9-0.

In the second quarter, Nebraska-Kearney finally got on the scoreboard after a two-yard touchdown run from Tamicus Napier to make it 9-7.

MSSU led 9-7 going into halftime.

On their opening drive of the second half, Missouri Southern put together a 13 play 75 yard scoring drive that took 6:34 off the clock which was capped off by a Ja’Veon Marlow three-yard touchdown run to make it 15-7.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Lions extend their lead to 11 after Reese knocked through a 35-yarder. Lions led 18-7 with 6:07 left in the game.

Nebraska-Kearney scored a late touchdown with a 1:16 left in the game to cut the lead to five.

Missouri Southern improves to 2-1 on the year. They picked up their first win on the road in Kearney since 2016.

The Lions will return home next Saturday when they host Northeastern State (0-3) with kick-off set for 2:00 p.m. at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.